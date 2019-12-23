Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MST

LIGHT RAIL-FATAL CRASH
Phoenix police ID wrong-way driver in fatal light rail crash
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have identified a wrong-way driver who died after her car collided with a light rail train. Investigators released the driver's name Sunday as 30-year-old Tameka Talise Spence. Authorities say Spence was driving her car eastbound on a one-way westbound street in downtown Phoenix around 3 a.m. Sunday when it crashed into the train. The impact derailed the train, which veered into a light pole. The operator and two passengers on board were not injured. The cause remains under investigation. But police believe speed was a factor.
TUCSON FATAL SHOOTING-ARREST
Woman arrested in fatal shooting of man near Tucson airport
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in Tucson say a woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man. Pima County Sheriff’s officials say 33-year-old Elsa Madonia has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a neighborhood just south of the Tucson International Airport on Saturday. They reported finding 33-year-old Jose Estrada with a gunshot wound. Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene and authorities identified Madonia as the suspect. Sheriff’s officials didn’t say what linked her to the case. It was unclear Sunday if Madonia has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.
GAS WALL SITE-THEFT
New Mexico man sought in theft of gas well equipment
FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a New Mexico man charged with stealing equipment from a natural gas well site. The Farmington Daily Times reports authorities are looking for James Jolly for stealing a stainless-steel chemical injection tank worth about $9,500 from a natural gas well site in the Four Corner region. The 36-year-old is also facing charges for failing to return an Apple MacBook Air laptop computer to the Farmington Municipal School District from a student who disenrolled. A judge issued a warrant after Jolly failed to appear in court for a felony embezzlement case. Ruth Wheeler, Jolly's attorney for the larceny and breaking and entering cases, declined to comment on the cases.
REFUGEES GOVERNORS
GOP governors grapple with whether to accept refugees or not
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An executive order by President Donald Trump giving governors the right to refuse to accept refugees is putting Republican governors in an uncomfortable position. They're caught between immigration hardliners who want to shut the door and Christian evangelicals who want to welcome them. More than 30 governors have confirmed they will keep accepting refugees so far, but about a dozen Republican governors have stayed silent on the issue. Trump's order requires governors to publicly say they'll accept refugees or they cannot come to their states, even if cities and counties welcome them. No state has announced plans to shut out refugees entirely.
HITCHHIKER-STABBING
Police: Arizona hitchhiker arrested in Utah stabbing
An Arizona man has been arrested in Utah on suspicion of stabbing a woman who picked him up while he was hitchhiking. Fernando Ray White was charged with attempted murder Friday in the attack that police say left the woman with wounds on her face, hands, neck and teeth. Authorities say he is also a suspect in an unspecified Arizona homicide case. Police say the 38-year-old Sacaton, Arizona, man was hitchhiking in central Utah when the woman and her sister gave him a ride on Dec. 17. Authorities say they found a knife and drugs when he was arrested.
ANIMAL SHELTERS-TRANSPORTS
Local rescues decry county shipping animals to other states
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s most populous county has shipped more than 4,000 cats and dogs to shelters in other states over the past 19 months, angering local rescues who say the program has severely depleted the pet supply in Phoenix. The Arizona Republic reports that two-thirds of the animals shipped out of state between January 2018 and July 2019 were never given an opportunity to be adopted locally before they were placed on transport hold. County leaders say they were animals Arizona families didn't want such as pit bulls, chihuahuas and pets with medical or behavioral issues. The animals go to shelters in New Mexico, Utah, Idaho and Washington state.
REMAINS FOUND-GRANDSON ARRESTED
Police: Remains found buried in backyard; grandson arrested
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police investigating the disappearance of an 83-year-old man have found human remains buried in the backyard of his residence and arrested his grandson. Police say 38-year-old Joshua Ward is accused of abandonment or concealment of a dead body. Police on Saturday completed a search begun Friday of the residence shared by Ward and his grandfather, Adow Albert. Police say the remains were badly decomposed and that identity and cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office. Albert was reported missing by other family members in August. Online court records don't list a defense attorney for Ward who could comment on the allegation.
NEW FREEWAY OPENS
Traffic now using South Mountain Freeway in metro Phoenix
PHOENIX (AP) — A new freeway to allow commuters and long-distance travelers to avoid taking Interstate 10 through downtown Phoenix opened Saturday. The 22-mile (35-kilometers) South Mountain Freeway is part of the Loop 202 that circles much of metro Phoenix. The new east-west route connects at both ends with I-10, on the east near the Chandler-Phoenix line and the Santa Tan Freeway and on the west in southwest Phoenix. State officials held a celebration ceremony for the opening of the $1.7 billion freeway on Wednesday but it wasn't opened for traffic until Saturday once last-minute work and inspections were completed. Construction began in 2016.