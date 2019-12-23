Man dies more than a week after shooting on 23rd St. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man has died more than one week after being shot on 23rd St. in Columbus.
Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Charles Newton confirmed that 33-year-old Albert J. Ford passed away from his injuries on Dec. 23.
Newton says Ford suffered multiple gunshot wounds in a shooting in the 900 block of 23rd St. on Dec. 15.
No suspects have been identified in connection to this case.
Ford’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab tomorrow for an autopsy.
