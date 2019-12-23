Muscogee Co. Coroner’s Office confirms homicide on Cusseta Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a homicide on Cusseta Rd.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says he was called to the 2900 block of Cusseta Rd. and has confirmed that one person has died. The victim has not yet been identified.
There is no word at this time on the type of incident that led to the homicide.
News Leader 9 has a crew en route working to learn more information.
Keep with us on air and online for the latest updates as they become available.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.