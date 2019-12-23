Officer at Muscogee Youth Development Campus arrested after pre-dawn raid finds contraband

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a fellow officer after a pre-dawn raid at the Muscogee Youth Development Campus (YDC).
28-year-old Darrion Devonta Tarver of Midland was arrested on Dec. 23. He is being charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, crossing the guard lines with prohibited items and violation of oath of office.
Glenn Allen, Communications Director with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice, says that Tarver was a juvenile correctional officer at the YDC at the time of his arrest.
Tarver was hired as a juvenile correctional officer in September 2015. Following his arrest, his employment has been terminated.
“The actions of this officer endangered the safety of his coworkers and other youth at the facility,” said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “This surprise raid shows our commitment to uprooting any contraband to maintain facilities that are safe and secure. My top priority is to change the culture here at DJJ and that means holding myself and all personnel to the highest level of professional conduct.”
Tarver is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Municipal Court on Dec. 27 in back-to-back hearings at 8:30 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.
