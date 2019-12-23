Warm-Up Coming!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rain will be moving out tonight with lows down in the upper 40s and lower 50s in most spots as skies should start to clear by daybreak Tuesday. We will see a warm-up for our Christmas Eve with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and look for similar numbers for Christmas Day. Both days should feature mostly sunny skies, so there will be no need for the umbrella anytime soon - Santa will enjoy fine weather for his trip down here, and conditions will be great through the end of the week for the kids to get out and play with any new toys. Look for highs staying in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Friday with clouds increasing a bit later in the week. The weekend will feature more clouds rolling in on Saturday and a slight chance of showers with better rain chances by Sunday into Monday of next week. That should set the stage for some colder air to move in by New Year's Eve and Day, but we'll be fine-tuning that forecast as we get closer.