Warmer For Christmas!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Misty and annoying light rain showers, along with pesky clouds will hang around for the rest of today. It will be on the chilly side, with highs struggling to get into the 50s.
Sunny skies and drier air returns for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day. It'll be much warmer with highs approaching 70 degrees, so Santa will need to wear the shorts & flip flops!
Weather stays quiet for the rest of the holiday week, with a mix of sun & clouds, highs near 70, and lows in the 50s & 40s. Some patchy fog will be possible each morning. Next rain chance doesn’t arrive until at least next Monday.
