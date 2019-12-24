AAA offering ‘Tow to Go’ service between Christmas and New Year’s Eve in Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the Christmas and New Year’s holidays are approaching, AAA and Budweiser want everyone to have a good time while staying safe.
Starting Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 6:00 a.m. until Thursday, Jan. 2, you can call AAA’s ‘Tow to Go’ service for a free ride if you’ve been drinking.
If you don't have a designated driver, you can call 855-286-9246 for a ride to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.
Tow trucks can typically only transport up to two people. If there are more people in your party, you will need to make other arrangements to get home.
Tow to Go is not available in Alabama.
