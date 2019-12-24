Forget The White Christmas!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Much warmer as head into Christmas Eve & Christmas Day! Highs will approach 70 with a lots of sun, so we can forget about a white Christmas this year.
Warming trend continues for the rest of the Holiday week, with lower 70s possible this weekend. Patchy fog will be possible each morning. A few spotty showers can't be ruled out either Friday into Saturday afternoon.
Next big rain chance comes on Sunday as a cold front sweeps across the region. Behind the front, it’ll be much colder to start next week, and we could be talking about freezing temps for New Years Eve festivities!
