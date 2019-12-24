Hawaii, Ga. Tech meet in Diamond Head Classic

TEAM LEADERS: Hawaii's Eddie Stansberry has averaged 17.4 points while Zigmars Raimo has put up 9.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Yellow Jackets, Michael Devoe has averaged 17.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while Moses Wright has put up 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DEVOE: Devoe has connected on 41.2 percent of the 51 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over the last three games. He's also converted 67.3 percent of his foul shots this season.