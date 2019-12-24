Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat are now an NBA-best 13-1 at home after beating the Utah Jazz 107-104. Jimmy Butler scored 20 points to lead the Heat. Bam Adebayo added 18 points and 12 rebounds for the winners. Rudy Gobert had a huge game for Utah. He finished with 18 points on 9 for 11 shooting. He also had 20 rebounds to tie a season-high and blocked five shots. But it wasn't enough and Utah's five-game winning streak ended.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman had two goals and an assist, Brayden Point had a four-point game and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored three power-play goals in a 6-1 win over the Florida Panthers. Point had a goal and three assists, Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Alex Killorn and Mikhail Sergachev each scored power-play goals as the Lightning snapped a two-game winless skid. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 29 saves and improved to 15-9-2 on the season. Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky allowed a season-high six goals on 34 shots.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Richie Grant and Tre'mon Morris-Brash had first-quarter defensive touchdowns, Dillon Gabriel lead three third-quarter scoring drives and Central Florida beat Marshall 48-25 in the Gasparilla Bowl. Grant had a 39-yard interception return on Marshall's third play from scrimmage 56 seconds into the game, and Morris-Brash recovered a fumble and ran it 55 yards for a score that helped UCF go up 21-0. Isaiah Green went 9 of 23 for 173 yards with one TD and had a rushing touchdown for Marshall. Conference USA MVP Brenden Knox had 103 yards on 26 carries for Marshall.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored a season-high 26 points to help the Orlando Magic break a three-game losing streak with a 103-95 victory over the Chicago Bulls. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 26 points on 8-of-26 shooting. The Bulls managed only 14 points in the fourth quarter. Tomas Satoransky added 20 points and made 4 of 5 3-point shots. Nikola Vucevic had 21 points and seven rebounds for Orlando. The Magic blocked 13 shots and held the Bulls to 31 percent shooting in the second half
MIAMI (AP) — Catcher Francisco Cervelli has agreed to terms on a $2 million, one-year contract with the Miami Marlins. He’ll be reunited with his former New York Yankees teammate, Derek Jeter. The deal won’t be final until Cervelli completes a physical. He and Jeter played together in 2008-14. Jeter is now the Marlins’ CEO. Cervelli played in 48 games this year for the Pirates and Braves. He's expected to back up Jorge Alfaro with the Marlins. Cervelli is a career .269 hitter in 12 seasons.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers no longer have a shot a winning record. Winning this week's regular-season finale against Atlanta would give them a .500 finish that would provide momentum heading into another winter that will begin without a playoff appearance. The Bucs haven't made the playoffs since 2007, the second-longest postseason drought in the NFL. The Cleveland Browns haven't earned a berth since 2002. Coach Bruce Arians says an 8-8 record will taste much better than 7-9.