Kappa Alpha Psi gives toys to kids at Piedmont Columbus Regional

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Patients on the fifth floor of Piedmont Columbus Regional received a number of special gifts.
Kids at the hospital received new toys from the men of the Columbus, Ga. alumni chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.
There were a number of different toys for kids of all ages.
This marked the 12th year the Kappa Alpha Psi toy giveaway was held at the hospital.
Fraternity members who helped with the event say their mission is to bring the holiday spirit to kids stuck in the hospital.
“Them being in the hospital, they may not get to have a traditional Christmas, as some of the other kids may, so it’s important for us to get together and bring the holiday spirit to them, that way they can feel and be in the Christmas spirit and we can give them toys and something that is completely unexpected,” said David Ray, co-chairman of Kappa Alpha Psi Columbus, Ga. alumni chapter.
The giving did not stop there. There were still a few toys left over, so the fraternity decided to deliver them to other kids in need.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.