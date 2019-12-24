Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

FATAL SHOOTING-TEENAGER SENTENCED
Teen in fatal shooting sentenced to 30 days behind bars
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A teenager who fatally shot a man at an Albuquerque park has been sentenced to 30 days behind bars. Santiago Armijo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Larry DeSantiago in March 2018. Armijo was 15 at the time. The Albuquerque Journal reports that Armijo's sentencing last Thursday also includes probation until he turns 21. Prosecutors had urged a judge to give Armijo the maximum sentence of four years in juvenile detention. A spokesman for the 2nd Judicial District says the office will ask the judge to reconsider the decision.
PHOENIX-MALL SHOOTING
Police kill gunman who wounded 2 outside busy Phoenix mall
PHOENIX (AP) — Police shot and killed a gunman outside a busy Phoenix mall filled with Christmas shoppers, saying he wounded two people during an attempted carjacking. Police spokeswoman Mercedes Fortune said the incident began Monday when the attacker held a woman at gunpoint outside Desert Sky Mall and demanded she drive him someplace. A bystander who heard her screams tried to help and was shot as she escaped, A stray bullet hit a woman in another car. Police say the gunman used the stolen car to hit a patrol vehicle and refused to stop. He was shot and died at the scene,
ROUTE 66-LOSING PRESERVATION?
Congress goes on recess without Route 66 preservation funds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Congress has recessed for the holidays, and it has gone another year without passing legislation that would boost funding for Route 66. The lack of movement on reauthorizing the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program means there will be no cost-share grants aimed at reviving old tourist spots in struggling towns where the Mother Road passed through. The program has helped finance projects like rehabilitating parts of the historic Rialto Theatre in Winslow, Arizona. Route 66 Alliance executive director Ken Busby says the lack of dedicated federal funding for preservation work puts people trying to save Route 66 in a jam.
BEDBUGS-CITY HALL
Officials: Tucson City Hall hit by bedbug infestation
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Officials say Tucson City Hall had been bugged for several months _ with bedbugs that is. The Arizona Daily Star reports officials said it took nearly three months to remove the small insects from the Arizona municipal building. Exterminators sprayed every floor of City Hall to get rid of the little bloodsuckers. Officials believe the bedbugs were brought in accidentally from an outside source. A Tucson spokesman said that after the three-month removal effort, the city also had to hire a Phoenix company earlier this month to bring in a specially trained dog to sniff out the remaining bugs.
GLEN CANYON-PETROGLYPHS
Recreation area asks people to stay away from rock art site
PAGE, Ariz. (AP) — Visitors to a national recreation area straddling the Arizona-Utah border are being asked to stay away from a rock art site that features sheep carved thousands of years ago. The petroglyph panel is along the Colorado River between Glen Canyon Dam and Lees Ferry. It falls within the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. While officials would like people to keep away from the site in January and February to protect it from vandalism, a voluntary closure means no one will be fined or cited for going to it.
SCHOOL THERAPY DOGS
Arizona schools use therapy dogs to assist mental health
MESA, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona school district says it is using four-legged therapy counselors as part of a pilot program to help students deal with issues related to mental health. The Arizona Republic reports the PAWsitive Peers therapy dog program has been implemented in five schools in Mesa. Officials say the dogs are trained using a curriculum developed at Yale University to create a bond between humans and the animals. At Mountain View, students visit with a dog named Sawyer while experiencing panic attacks or thoughts of suicide. Sawyer is also brought in when teachers discuss difficult topics such as the Holocaust.
LIGHT RAIL-FATAL CRASH
Phoenix police ID wrong-way driver in fatal light rail crash
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have identified a wrong-way driver who died after her car collided with a light rail train. Investigators released the driver's name Sunday as 30-year-old Tameka Talise Spence. Authorities say Spence was driving her car eastbound on a one-way westbound street in downtown Phoenix around 3 a.m. Sunday when it crashed into the train. The impact derailed the train, which veered into a light pole. The operator and two passengers on board were not injured. The cause remains under investigation. But police believe speed was a factor.
MURDER CONVICTION UPHELD
High court upholds murder conviction for Albuquerque man
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state Supreme Court has upheld murder and other convictions for an Albuquerque man in the death of his wife's ex-husband. Terry White is serving life in prison in the December 2016 death of Don Fluitt. White's attorney argued the evidence wasn't sufficient to convict White of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence. The high court disagreed Monday, saying the evidence was overwhelming. White had been charged in the case after his DNA was found under Fluitt's fingernails. Fluitt was found dead in his garage amid a custody battle with his ex-wife over his then-11-year-old daughter.