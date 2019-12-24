Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

CITY CYBERATTACK
In wake of cyberattack, Pensacola to pay for ID monitoring
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida city is offering to pay for identity protection monitoring for up to 60,000 people following a cyberattack that crippled Pensacola's computer systems for days. Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson says he made the decision after talks with Deloitte, the international professional services company hired to audit the city's cybersecurity issues after the attack. Robinson said the city had no evidence that anyone's personal information was compromised, but said the city would notify people because he believed it was the right thing to do. The city was hit by what is known as a ransomware attack in the early hours of Dec. 7.
DENGUE FEVER-MIAMI
2 more dengue cases in Miami-Dade; total for year is 14
MIAMI (AP) — Two more cases of dengue fever have been discovered in Miami-Dade County, bringing the total for the year to 14. The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County said the latest two cases are geographically linked to a travel-related case. Miami-Dade has had the most cases of locally transmitted dengue in the state this year, with only Broward and Hillsborough reporting other cases — one in each county. The disease is spread through the bite of an Aedes aegypti mosquito, the same insect that also spreads the chikungunya and Zika viruses.
AFGHANISTAN-US SOLDIER KILLED
Pentagon says New Jersey soldier killed in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A 33-year-old soldier from New Jersey has been identified as the American service member killed Monday during combat in Afghanistan. In a statement Monday night, the Pentagon identified the casualty as Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township, New Jersey. Goble was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Pentagon says Goble's unit was engaged in combat operations in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan, when he suffered fatal injuries. The death raises to 20 the number of American troops killed in combat in Afghanistan this year.
AP-US-FLORIDA-AIRPORT-FLOOD
Floods delay flights at international Florida airport
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Flash flooding and heavy rains have delayed dozens of flights and disrupted some services at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. The airport tweeted early Monday that it was closed due to flash flooding and severe rains. It tweeted at about 6:30 a.m. that flight operations were resuming. The airport had issued an advisory late Sunday that said more than 150 of its flights were experiencing weather delays and 11 flights had been canceled. WPTV-TV reports areas around the airport had been hit with about 6 inches of rain since midnight.
SOUTHERN FLOODING
Downpours drench South, closing streets and delaying flights
Forecasters say several roads were closed during the morning rush hour in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, as heavy rain soaked several southern states. The National Weather Service said before dawn Monday that Charleston was flooding due to a combination of coastal flooding and the effects of the heavy rains. Creeks and streams were on the rise there and across the South. Flash flood watches and warnings covered large parts of Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and South Carolina. In Florida, the heavy rain and flooding delayed dozens of flights at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. By 6:30 a.m. Monday, flight operations were resuming.
EXPLODING ATM MACHINE
Authorities: Suspect explodes ATM in failed try to get cash
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies in Florida were searching for a suspect who they believe exploded an ATM in an unsuccessful effort to steal money. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office reports that an ATM exploded in Tampa early Sunday just after surveillance cameras caught the male suspect spray-painting the exterior cameras black at the Pilot Bank. The suspect was unable to get through the ATM's internal safe so no money was taken. Authorities say a similar incident took place at another bank in nearby Oldsmar, Florida in November.
AP-CONVENIENCE STORE CRASH
Woman crashes into Florida convenience store; no injuries
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman crashed into a Florida convenience store, though no one was injured. The Tampa Bay Times reports that the crash happened Sunday afternoon at a Clearwater Speedway gas station. The 62-year-old woman driving the car told police that she had been trying to hit the brake when she accidentally hit the gas pedal. Instead of stopping, the car smashed through the convenience store's glass exterior wall and ran over several shelves full of snacks. No customers were in the store at the time of the crash. Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to determine whether the building was structurally compromised.
STOLEN CAR CRASH
Police: Woman killed by car that flipped, landed on her
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida say a woman was killed when a stolen car crashed and flipped onto the car she was in. An Orlando police spokesman says police spotted a stolen car Monday morning and began following it in unmarked cars as they plotted how to handle the situation. He says that's when the car sped off, striking a patrol car before running a red light and causing a crash that flipped it into the air and on top of another car. A passenger in the latter car died, and its driver was seriously injured. The men who allegedly fled in the stolen car also were injured and have been arrested.
FATAL HIT-AND-RUN
3-year-old killed in hit-in-run crash in Florida
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a Florida hit-and-run crash that left a 3-year-old boy dead over the weekend. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened Sunday afternoon on a stretch of Interstate 4 between Orlando and Lakeland. A car with six occupants was traveling east on I-4 when another car hit it while changing lanes. FHP says the first car's driver lost control, spun into the median and hit a guardrail. The other car's driver fled the scene. A young child in the first car, Josiah King, was taken to an area hospital with fatal injuries.
FLORIDA TOWN-RESILIENCE FUND
South Florida town starts resilience fund for climate change
SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A small ocean-side town in South Florida has created a “resilience fund” that will be used to help residents adopt to climate change in a first-of-its-kind effort.The town of Surfside's fund will be used for buyouts of residents' homes, among other projects. It also will give residents an assessment of the risks of living where they are. So far, the quarter million dollars in it has been funded by developers and the town.Town officials said the fund will help residents deal with the uncertainty of living in a place where the sea is expected to rise two feet by 2060.