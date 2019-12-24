Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. EST

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — It's the time of year when Roy Thompson's farm in southeast Georgia is adorned with countless strands of Christmas lights, plastic snowmen and other decorations that draw thousands of visitors from across the state. Thompson and his family in Statesboro have been decorating their home as well as the fields and woods surrounding it for 25 years. Cars and trucks start arriving as soon as the drive-through display opens Thanksgiving night and keep coming for days past Christmas. Thompson says 45,000 carloads came to see his lights last year. The tours are free, but Thompson's family asks for donations of canned goods. A food pantry says it's collected more than 19 tons of canned goods from the Thompsons this year.