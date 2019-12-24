LIST: Columbus restaurants open on Christmas Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you don’t feel like gathering your family around the table at your home this Christmas, you can gather around the table at a restaurant instead.
While your options may be limited, there are restaurants ready to serve you and your family.
Denny’s: open 24 hours, including Christmas
- 3239 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
The Office Sports Bar and Grill: open 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
- 2979 Northlake Pkwy #800, Columbus, Ga 31909
Waffle House: open 24 hours, including Christmas
- 5701 Milgen Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
- 6390 Flat Rock Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31904
- 3455 Macon Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
- 4005 Buena Vista Rd., Columbus, Ga, 31907
- 6751 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31909
- 1646 A Bradley Park Dr., Columbus, Ga, 31904
- 1326 Veterans Pkwy., Columbus, Ga, 31901
