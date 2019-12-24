Overflo Outreach Ministries gives free haircuts to homeless community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Overflo Outreach Ministries is hosting a day of giving for people in need across the Chattahoochee Valley.
The ministry founded by the owners of Overflo salon and barbershop gave away free haircuts to the homeless community.
Blankets, toiletries, hygiene items and much more were also given out.
This is an annual event the owners say they are more than happy to host for the community.
“We know with clients sitting in the chair how important grooming is to not only the adult but also to the child, and so grooming helps the self-esteem. It makes you feel a part of society - makes you look good, makes you feel good. And so that’s a part of our gift that we give to our community," said Catosha Riley with Overflo Salon and Barbershop.
Outside of the holiday season, the salon offers free haircuts every first Monday of the month at Homeless Resource Network.
