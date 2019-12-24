Phenix City church reaches out to community with holiday giveaway

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One Phenix City church is reaching out to teens in the Frederick Douglass Apartments neighborhood.
“My personal goal was for them to be able to wake up on Christmas and know they got something,” said Bishop Dr. Felix Hill, Sr., Senior Pastor Greater Grace Ministries.
Bishop Hill, Sr. and Greater Grace Ministries are hosting an event for kids in Frederick Douglass Apartments.
Families in the area will have the chance to receive a meal, get a gift and hear some guest speakers.
“I want them to hear that you don’t have to die here. You can climb up out of this particular situation,” said Bishop Hill, Sr.
Bishop Hill, Sr. grew up in that same neighborhood and he started this event 23 years ago to give back to his community. The goal is to reach the teens through ministry and give them gifts during the holidays.
“I want them to leave there saying, ‘somebody [cares] about me,'” said Bishop Hill, Sr.
This event is taking place Dec. 24 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Frederick Douglass Apartments.
