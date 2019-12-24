Valley Rescue Mission and Wild Wing Cafe team up to host holiday meal for the homeless

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wild Wing Cafe and Valley Rescue Mission are teaming up to feed the less fortunate ahead of Christmas.
Restaurant employees prepared and served a holiday meal to hundreds of people who are homeless in Columbus.
“I lost my home. I lost a lot,” says Nathan, one of the people receiving a meal. “I couldn’t give up. I’ve been looking for a job. I’ve been helping the Salvation Army ring the bell.”
“Those people that don’t have anybody at this time of year, you know, Christmas isn’t always a joyous occasion for a lot of people,” said Ernie Perritt, with the Valley Rescue Mission.
“Right here I got some spaghetti, some turkey, some ham or corned beef, and some spanish rice, and some beans, snap beans,” said Nathan.
“There was a time when I was in need. I went through the men’s program here six years ago,” said Perritt.
“I appreciate everybody that gives to the Valley Recue Mission and places like that. It really has helped me and some members of my family and when I get financially stable I want to put back into it. I appreciate everything it does,” said Nathan.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.