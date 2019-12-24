Victim in Cusseta Rd. homicide identified as 21-year-old Columbus man

Homicide confirmed on Cusseta Rd. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | December 24, 2019 at 10:50 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 10:50 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The victim in a Columbus homicide on Cusseta Rd. has been positively identified as a 21-year-old.

Khuzaima Mitchell, 21, was found in the 2900 block of Cusseta Road suffering from a gunshot wound on Dec. 23 after officers were dispatched to the scene.

Muscogee County Coroner pronounced the then-unidentified man deceased on the scene at approximately 12:40 p.m.

Mitchell’s body has been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

There is no word at this time on if a suspect has been identified.

Columbus police are continuing to investigate the shooting that led to Mitchell’s death.

