Warm & Dry For Christmas!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas Eve is here, and the warm weather has built back in! Highs across the Valley were well in the 70s today, and we think it won't be quiet as warm on Christmas - but still above average. Look for lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. For Thursday into Friday, clouds will increase with temperatures staying in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and I'll mention a slight chance of a shower Friday or Saturday. Most spots will stay dry and warm through the first part of the weekend. The next big storm system will move in on Sunday into Monday, with Sunday being the wettest day. Most spots will pick up another good soaking with a few thunderstorms in the mix, but we don't think there will be any major severe weather concerns as of right now. The weather should cool off after the rain moves out - highs will drop back into the 50s for next week with lows in the 30s and 40s.