Chattahoochee Valley residents talk about religious traditions on Christmas Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas Day is full of traditions for people across the Chattahoochee Valley. For many, attending a religious service is on that list.
“Oh it’s wonderful," Robert Queen said before the 10 a.m. service at The Church of the Holy Family. "If I couldn’t spend Christmas day in church, I don’t know what I’d be doing. I mean after the kids woke up and open the presents, then come to church.”
“It’s a blessing to be among Christians on a beautiful day like today,” said Pastor Ernest Thompson III.
Some go to church on Christmas Eve and others on Christmas morning. Attendees at The Church of the Holy Family said they shoot for both services.
“Christmas Eve is more family-oriented whereas Christmas Day is the singular family unit in my family at least. And then, Christmas Eve is the more extended family,” said Mary Garcia.
“I’ve always tried to go to midnight mass and come on Christmas day actually,” Robert Queen said.
For churchgoers at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, on Christmas Day, “Jesus is the reason for the season,” Thompson said.
“My favorite part was when he preached the word of God,” one boy said after the Liberty Hill Baptist Church service.
Whether you’re just a child or a grown woman, churchgoers said surrounding yourself with your faith family during the holidays creates memories for a lifetime.
“This is one of the neat things I’ve done since I was a child," Garcia said. "It gives me great memories throughout my life, throughout the 49 years of my life.”
