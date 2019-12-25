Christmas Eve brings crowds to Columbus movie theaters

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Instead of the traditional movie theater trip on Christmas, many Columbus families are flocking to theaters a day early.
AMC movie theater employees began to prepare for the crowds at 11 a.m.
“It’s always great seeing families come in. I personally love it, being on the cashier, being on the register. It gives me a chance to talk to a lot of different people,” said Zaccai Stewart, an AMC cashier.
He mentioned that several people in lines Tuesday will be buying gift cards and last-minute stocking stuffers.
Eli Hardegree of Columbus was excited to watch the new Jumanji movie. “Since you have all of these movies coming out, you’ll see people come during this time, especially because no one is working Christmas Eve,” he said.
Unfortunately, this is not the case for Stewart.
“I hope not to make it a tradition. I like spending Christmas at home with my family as well,” Stewart said.
Columbus AMC movie theaters are expecting the crowds to double on Christmas.
Hardegree said he will stay far away from the theaters on Christmas day.
“If I’m honest, I wouldn’t come here tomorrow because it’s Christmas and I spend Christmas at home with my family,” Hardegree said.
For those who are planning to fight for the last-minute seats, Stewart is sharing a helpful tip: “I’d come up the day before to buy your tickets. If you buy tickets online, they might not tell you, but there is a service charge because it’s more convenient online. So, I suggest you actually walk into the movie theater the day before, buy your tickets ahead, and then come on in the next day. We’ll get them printed out for you, and then you can come and enjoy your movie.”
