Christmas Eve brings crowds to Columbus movie theaters

For those who are planning to fight for the last-minute seats, Stewart is sharing a helpful tip: “I’d come up the day before to buy your tickets. If you buy tickets online, they might not tell you, but there is a service charge because it’s more convenient online. So, I suggest you actually walk into the movie theater the day before, buy your tickets ahead, and then come on in the next day. We’ll get them printed out for you, and then you can come and enjoy your movie.”