Eufaula man dies in early Christmas morning shooting at nightclub
December 25, 2019 at 6:46 AM EST - Updated December 25 at 6:46 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A Eufaula man is dead after an early Christmas morning shooting.

Police responded to Wall Street at approximately 12:49 a.m in reference to shots fired inside a night club on Dec. 25.

Upon arrival, investigators found 34-Year-Old Orlando Woodley suffering one gun shot wound to the upper body.

Woodley was taken to Medical Center Barbour for treatment.

He was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m. from his injuries.

The Criminal Investigations Division is handling the homicide investigation.

