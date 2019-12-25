Eufaula man dies in early Christmas morning shooting at nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A Eufaula man is dead after an early Christmas morning shooting.
Police responded to Wall Street at approximately 12:49 a.m in reference to shots fired inside a night club on Dec. 25.
Upon arrival, investigators found 34-Year-Old Orlando Woodley suffering one gun shot wound to the upper body.
Woodley was taken to Medical Center Barbour for treatment.
He was pronounced dead at 3:05 a.m. from his injuries.
The Criminal Investigations Division is handling the homicide investigation.
