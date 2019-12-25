Ga., Ala. law enforcement increasing patrol during holiday travel

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the holidays here, many people are hitting the roads to visit family and friends. Some people are even daring to do a little last-minute shopping on Christmas Eve.
According to AAA, Thursday and Friday will be the busiest days for travel between now and the new year.
Both the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said they have as many troopers on the road as possible this holiday travel season.
Here’s what ALEA said you need to watch out for.
“We’re going to see distracted and impaired driving, people on their cell phones, people driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and/or the combination of both and speeding,” said Michael Carswell.
Surprisingly, Alabama’s AAA spokesman said you can expect Thursday and Friday to be busier travel days than Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“We’re expecting the largest holiday travel season of all time," Clay Ingram said. "And that’s a four-percent increase from last year. The bottom line is the roads are going to be really crowded the next week or so no matter where you’re going or which day you’re driving on.”
Columbus police said they are assigning extra units to theft, crime prevention, traffic, and DUI enforcement.
Lt. Lance Deaton said it’s important to remain alert and stay safe.
ALEA said safety is why they do what they do and why they take safe driving so seriously.
“At the end of the day, it’s simply about saving lives," Carswell said. "We want you to get to and from your destination and enjoy the holiday season.”
Both Alabama and Georgia have free tow programs if you cannot safely drive home.
