Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OFFICER FINDS FAMILY
Georgia officer investigates background, finds 3 brothers
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer investigated her own background and found three brothers who grew up in the city where she'd moved to work. What's more, WSB-TV reports, two were career public service, like their sister. Maj. Linda Burke is commander of criminal investigations for the Brookhaven Police Department. She knew she'd been adopted at birth in 1961. She also knew that her mother was 19, unmarried, and had moved from California to Georgia to give birth to her. Burke asked the Georgia Adoption Reunion Registry if she had siblings. That's how she met Bruce, Danny and Jeffrey Koshkin.
DOUBLE SLAYING
SC authorities search for suspect in mom, infant son deaths
AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities have issued arrest warrants for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a woman and her infant son. The Augusta Chronicle reports the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on any information that would lead to the arrest of 18-year-old Thomas Anthony Henderson of Beech Island. Henderson is suspected of the Dec. 17 killing of 26-year-old Mel’lisha Jackson and her 1-year-old son, Elijah Jackson, at Kalmia Apartments. Authorities have said they were likely innocent victims in a gang-related incident. Investigators say leads, evidence and tips from citizens led to the two murder warrants that were obtained for Henderson.
LIFE SENTENCE
Savannah man sentenced to life in prison in 2016 slaying
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for a murder conviction in a 2016 slaying that followed a confrontation at a convenience store. The Savannah Morning News reports 25-year-old Brandon Elias fuller, of Savannah, also was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday for a conviction for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Karpf says he was imposing the sentence for what he called a “senseless and inexplicable act,” but said he was leaving to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles on any possible release “after an extended period of time.” A jury convicted Fuller on Dec. 11 for killing Daniel Landry, a murder that a prosecutor argued was revenge.
NEW PLANT
Arizona company to create 50 jobs, invest $25M in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A manufacturer of plastic stretch film is planning to open a new manufacturing facility in Georgia. Zummit Plastics, based in Phoenix City, Arizona, is expanding with plans to create 50 new jobs and invest $25 million into the project in Columbus, according to the Georgia Department of Economic Development.. The location and opening date were not announced, The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reported..
SAVANNAH PUB-LAST CALL
Celebrated Irish pub in Savannah set to close at year's end
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Òne of Savannah's most celebrated Irish pubs is closing its doors after ringing in the new year. Kevin Barry's Pub has been a beloved fixture for decades on the city's cobblestone riverfront. A spokesman for the pub''s owner, Vic Power, said in a Facebook post that Powers plans to retire when his leave expires at the end of December. Kevin Barry's plans to celebrate New Year's Eve before its final last call. The pub has occupied a 19th century building on the riverfront since 1980. Kevin Barry's stubborn adherence to tradition _ which includes having no TVs or Wi-Fi _ earned it the Irish Pubs Global Federation's title of most authentic Irish pub outside Ireland in 2016.
MURDER CONVICTION UPHELD
Georgia Supreme Court upholds conviction in toddler's death
ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia Supreme Court has refused to overturn the murder conviction and life sentence of an Atlanta woman accused of killing a toddler she was babysitting. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the court ruled unanimously Monday that there was sufficient evidence for a jury to find Mary Ann Spence guilty in the 2011 death of Samuel Miller. According to the high court, Spence's 5-year-old grandson testified that he saw Spence pick up the crying toddler and slam him on a bed. Samuel was the son of a friend of Spence's daughter. An autopsy concluded that he died from blunt force trauma to his head.
AP-US-AIRLINE-DEATH
Police: Elderly passenger dies aboard Atlanta-bound flight
ATLANTA (AP) — Police say an elderly passenger died aboard a Spirit Airlines flight traveling from Las Vegas to Atlanta on Christmas Eve. Atlanta police investigator James White says the man appears to have died of natural causes. White did not immediately have additional information, including the man's age. Spirit Airlines offered its condolences in a statement that also thanked crew and medical professionals on board for their response.
HEALTH OVERHAUL-GEORGIA
Georgia's Kemp submits bid to remake health insurance market
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's Republican governor is submitting twin plans requesting that President Donald Trump's administration allow changes to federal government subsidies for health insurance. Gov. Brian Kemp said Monday that proposed changes to former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act would give individuals and families less expensive coverage options. That could benefit those who don’t qualify for federal subsidies to cover premiums. Critics say it would drive up insurance costs for older and sicker people. Kemp also wants to offer subsidized coverage to a fraction of Georgia's uninsured poor if they worked or went to school for 80 or more hours a month.