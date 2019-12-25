Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole for a murder conviction in a 2016 slaying that followed a confrontation at a convenience store. The Savannah Morning News reports 25-year-old Brandon Elias fuller, of Savannah, also was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday for a conviction for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Chatham County Superior Court Judge Benjamin Karpf says he was imposing the sentence for what he called a “senseless and inexplicable act,” but said he was leaving to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles on any possible release “after an extended period of time.” A jury convicted Fuller on Dec. 11 for killing Daniel Landry, a murder that a prosecutor argued was revenge.