Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular in Columbus brings Christmas cheer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For over 20 years, a Columbus family has taken Christmas decorations to the extreme for a good cause.
Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular is a 37-minute display featuring thousands of lights and synchronized music. The Ludy family takes six to seven months to set up. The show runs from Thanksgiving until New Year’s Eve, every single night starting at 6 p.m.
One of the Ludy’s neighbors has helped him for nearly 20 years.
“I broke my arm putting up Christmas decorations one year, so I just don’t get up high anymore," said a neighbor. "I get his son to do it. I like the people, coming around and talking about it. When I am well enough to get up and walk around, I like to talk about the airplane, and Santa Claus throwing presents from one house to another.”
“I help my granddad put up all the decorations so that people can come watch and enjoy themselves. It’s perfect. I love the Christmas cheer,” said the grandson of the Ludy’s neighbors.
There is no admission fee, however, the Ludy's have chosen to accept donations to benefit the Georgia chapter of Make-A-Wish Foundation. To date, they have raised nearly $140,000. The goal for this year is an additional $26,000.
Despite the popularity and philanthropy, rumors spread about the Ludy family not holding the light show this year. Though the rumors are obviously false for 2019, there is some unfortunate news for next year.
“Mr. Ludy is going to close down next year, and I might do the same thing,” said a neighbor.
New Year’s Day is when they will begin taking the lights down. It typically takes a month to remove the main structure, a month to remove the remaining lights, and another month to pack up all of the decorations and replace weathered or missing parts.
It’s not too late to catch the light display tonight! They are running the show until 10 p.m. at 5784 Ironstone Drive in Columbus.
