One person dead after early morning house fire.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is currently investigating an early morning fire that claimed the life of one person in the 300 block of 31st Ave.
Police and firefighters responded to the fire around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 25.
Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley confirmed the death at 2:15 a.m.
Battalion Chief Shane Clay with Columbus Fire says the home is at total loss.
No word on what caused the fire at this time.
