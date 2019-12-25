UPDATE: Victim ID’d in fatal vehicle crash on Hwy. 431 in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead Tuesday evening following a two-vehicle crash in Russell County.
The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 431 and Uchee Hill Highway. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed 68-year-old Glenn Eugene Franco of Seale, Alabama died when the vehicle he was driving collided with another vehicle.
Franco was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle in the accident was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
