Rain Chances Going Up for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a wonderful Christmas Day across the Valley with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and we expect similar highs through the weekend. Look for the clouds to increase on Thursday, and we'll mention rain chances and considerable cloudiness on Friday and Saturday. The overall rain coverage should only be around 20% on these days, so most will stay dry, but look for a much better shot at getting wet on Sunday, especially late in the day. Cooler air will blow in by Monday with highs back in the 50s and 60s, and we'll see those conditions stick around through next week. The rain forecast is a bit more unsettled, however, with chances of rain perhaps returning New Year's Eve in our southern counties, and New Year's Day for everyone else. There are still big questions about the timing of the rain next week, so be sure to stay tuned in future forecasts. I hope everyone had a Merry Christmas!