Rain Returns This Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Picture perfect for Christmas, with an abundance of sunshine, and highs in the upper 60s! A little bit of patchy fog is possible to start Thursday, but will quickly give way to another warm and sunny afternoon.
Gulf moisture surge will bring more clouds, and possibly even a shower as soon as Friday. Saturday looks warm, with rain in spots, with Sunday being the wettest day as a cold front sweeps across the region!
Highs fall into the 50s to start next week, with unsettled weather returning by New Years Eve.
