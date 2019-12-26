3 Geneva High School students killed in Christmas crash

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A community is mourning the loss of three Geneva High School students.
According to our sister station WTVY, three students died in a single-vehicle crash on Christmas. The crash happened on Westville Avenue. The car reportedly ran off the roadway and crashed into a wooded area.
The three students are identified as Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain, and Addyson Martin, according to WTVY. Two others were seriously injured; one was taken to Birmingham for treatment.
No other details surrounding the crash have been released.
Ministers and counselors are available for those who wish to speak to them at First Baptist Church, according to a Facebook post.
