Homicide rates in Russell and Muscogee counties see increase throughout 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Following a violent Christmas Day in the Chattahoochee Valley, News Leader 9 is looking back at how homicide rates on both sides of the river compared to other cities.
Two Christmas Day murders increase homicide totals in both Muscogee and Russell counties. So far, Muscogee County sits at 41 murders in 2019 and Russell County has seen 20.
The current population of Muscogee County is roughly 200,000. Russell County’s is approximately 60,000.
“Ratio wise we are ahead compared to Chicago,” Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.
When you compare those to the number of murders… the ratio is surprising.
Chicago has a population of nearly three million and, reportedly, almost 600 murders this year, which results in a percentage of 0.0002, a number slightly lower than the 0.000205 percentage in the Fountain City.
“One homicide is too many in any county or an city," Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. said, "but certainly the numbers seem to be going up pretty much everywhere, but especially in our local areas.”
If you look at various counties across Georgia, Bryan reports Richmond County in Augusta saw 34 murders in 2019, and Macon County, Ga. saw 28.
“We are the second-largest city in the state," Bryan said. "We’re not a one-horse town any longer. As our population continues to grow, we can expect more numbers.”
This is the case in Russell County too. Sumbry, Jr. says this year was one of the deadliest he can remember.
“These are people," Sumbry said, "somebody is related to or friends with that’s no longer here.”
With the ratios increasing, should the public be alarmed?
“I just don’t think the general public should be real concerned about the numbers that we have," Bryan said. “We have an excellent police department. They cannot be everywhere all the time. Things happen.”
Sumbry said he shares one message he hopes will leave you thinking.
“Everybody’s going to leave behind a legacy when you leave this place," Sumbry said. "Who wants to be remembered in the worst way? I tell everybody you don’t want to be responsible for a family that’s going to be hurting and suffering.”
41 killings in Muscogee County makes 2019 the second deadliest year in history. 2017 had the highest number of homicides with 43.
On the other side of the river, Russell County’s 20 murders this year nearly doubles from the 11 in 2018.
The map below shows the location of each Columbus homicide and a link to more information.
