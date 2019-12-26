LaGrange police release surveillance photos of liquor store burglary, car theft suspect

LaGrange police release surveillance photos of liquor store burglary, car theft suspect
LaGrange police searching for burglary suspect (Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Alex Jones | December 26, 2019 at 12:51 PM EST - Updated December 26 at 12:51 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are searching for a suspect they believe to be responsible for multiple burglaries and a car theft.

Police say this “Grinch” took a stolen car to Northside Package Store in the 400 block of New Franklin Rd. and reportedly stole three cases of Hennessey.

The suspect reportedly stole the car after breaking into Deals for Dollars in the 100 Commerce Ave.

Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photo is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.

#TeamLPD we need your help to identify another Grinch. This morning between 6:30am & 7:10am a stolen vehicle ran into...

Posted by LaGrange Police on Thursday, December 26, 2019

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.