LaGrange police release surveillance photos of liquor store burglary, car theft suspect

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are searching for a suspect they believe to be responsible for multiple burglaries and a car theft.
Police say this “Grinch” took a stolen car to Northside Package Store in the 400 block of New Franklin Rd. and reportedly stole three cases of Hennessey.
The suspect reportedly stole the car after breaking into Deals for Dollars in the 100 Commerce Ave.
Anyone who can identify the suspect in the photo is asked to contact LaGrange police at 706-883-2603.
