UPDATE: Man killed following Christmas night shooting at Phenix City restaurant ID’d

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead and another is being sought by police following a Christmas night shooting at a Phenix City restaurant.
Police responded to AJ’s Bar and Grill, located in the 1700 block of U.S. Hwy. 280, at approximately 11:36 p.m. on Dec. 25 to reports of a shooting.
Officers found 36-year-old Sidney Jones of Smiths Station suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Jones was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of his injuries, where he later died.
He was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. on Dec. 26, according to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr.
Police have named 37-year-old Delewis Antwan Collier as a person of interest in this shooting. Collier is possibly driving a white Mercedes Benz with Alabama tag 57CZ413.
Jones’ body is being sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery.
This is the 20th homicide of the year in Russell County.
Phenix City police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 334-448-2841.
