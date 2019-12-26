One person dead following shooting at apartment complex on Farr Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a shooting at an apartment complex in Columbus Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at the Parkway Place Apartments on Farr Road and left a man dead. According to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, the victim was pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m.
Columbus police say they received several calls about a shooting and then calls that someone has been shot. Police say the victim was deceased when EMS arrived at the scene.
The identity of the victim has not been released and police have not confirmed if a suspect is in custody.
