One of two suspects in LaGrange Motel 6 murder arrested in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Columbus man wanted in connection to a murder at a Motel 6 in LaGrange has been arrested in Montgomery, Ala.
27-year-old Tony Galvan Reynoso was arrested on Dec. 26 in Montgomery in connection to the murder of Jeffery Flansburg.
LaGrange police officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 in the 1500 block of LaFayette Pkwy. at approximately 9:29 p.m. om Dec. 18. in reference to shots fired in the area.
Officers located 31-year-old Jeffery Flansburg of Smyrna, Tennessee lying on the sidewalk in front of room 317 suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Flansburg was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Police have also named 32-year-old Joshua Osterman of Columbus as a suspect in Flansburg’s murder. He remains at large.
