Staying Mild Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cool start to the day after Christmas, but the afternoon looks mild again with temperatures nearing 70 again. Expect 70s in the forecast through the end of the weekend before a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Prior to the front arriving, rain chances will gradually increase.
A few isolated showers are possible Friday and Saturday with better rain and thunderstorm coverage reserved for Sunday. In the meantime, more clouds will move in today—still some sunshine in the mix though, but definitely mostly cloudy skies for Friday into Sunday. Next Monday looks briefly drier, but we have a slight chance of rain in the forecast for New Year’s Eve. The weather pattern generally looks more unsettled (meaning more showers around) for the first few days of January, but still some uncertainty in the forecast, so we’ll keep you posted. Regardless, temperatures do look slightly more seasonable next week, with highs back in the 50s and 60s and lows possibly in the 30s again by Tuesday morning.
Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.