Staying Mild Through the Weekend

A few isolated showers are possible Friday and Saturday with better rain and thunderstorm coverage reserved for Sunday. In the meantime, more clouds will move in today—still some sunshine in the mix though, but definitely mostly cloudy skies for Friday into Sunday. Next Monday looks briefly drier, but we have a slight chance of rain in the forecast for New Year’s Eve. The weather pattern generally looks more unsettled (meaning more showers around) for the first few days of January, but still some uncertainty in the forecast, so we’ll keep you posted. Regardless, temperatures do look slightly more seasonable next week, with highs back in the 50s and 60s and lows possibly in the 30s again by Tuesday morning.