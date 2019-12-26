Suspect arrested in shooting death of man at Eufaula nightclub

Suspect arrested in shooting death of man at Eufaula nightclub
Suspect arrested in shooting death of man at Eufaula nightclub (Source: Eufaula Police)
By Olivia Gunn | December 25, 2019 at 8:13 PM EST - Updated December 25 at 8:22 PM

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested for a nightclub shooting in Eufaula that left a man dead Wednesday morning.

26-year-old Johnny Wilson of Eufaula is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Orlando Woodley.

When officers responded to the shooting, they located Woodley inside the club suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Wilson is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.

The homicide remains under investigation.

Suspect arrested in shooting death of man at Eufaula nightclub
Suspect arrested in shooting death of man at Eufaula nightclub (Source: Eufaula Police)

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.