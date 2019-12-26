Suspect arrested in shooting death of man at Eufaula nightclub

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested for a nightclub shooting in Eufaula that left a man dead Wednesday morning.
26-year-old Johnny Wilson of Eufaula is charged with the murder of 34-year-old Orlando Woodley.
When officers responded to the shooting, they located Woodley inside the club suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Wilson is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
The homicide remains under investigation.
