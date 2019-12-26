Temperatures Staying Warm & Rain Coverage Increasing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s through Sunday, but look for cloudy conditions to be with us on Friday and Saturday. On both days there will be enough moisture around to squeeze out an isolated shower, but most will stay dry - still, if you have plans outdoors, you may want to have the umbrella ready to go just in case! Sunday will feature a much better chance of rain going through the day - I think the showers will be more scattered during the day, but the coverage will increase through the evening and night with the best chances overnight into early Monday. Most of the showers will be out of here by the time folks wake up on Monday with highs falling back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. New Year's Eve will feature increasing clouds but dry conditions - rain should move back in for New Year's Day and the first part of 2020 looks rather unsettled and wet as of now. We will keep an eye on things when it comes to the timing of the rain coverage since there still some questions about the forecast!