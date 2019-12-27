Another deadly year for law enforcement nationally and in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -128 police officers around the country were killed in the line of duty in the first 51 weeks of 2019. That’s more than two officers killed every week. Those are gun-related deaths, traffic crashes and other causes according to preliminary numbers from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund.
Six Alabama law enforcement officers have been shot and killed in the line of duty this year. That's the highest number in more than 30 years according to state records.
The president of the Birmingham Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1 believes the criminal justice system is failing law enforcement by allowing violent offenders to get out on bond. He says some of those people may end up becoming cop killers.
"We’ve got to start holding the judges and DA’s responsible for these individuals being let back out on the street, especially after they’ve injured somebody or these things progressively get worse to where law enforcement then runs upon them and then you have a law enforcement officer killed as well,” President Richard Haluska of the Birmingham FOP Lodge #1 said. Haluska is also a Birmingham Police Officer.
Stolen guns are also a big problem for law enforcement.
Nationally, 49 officers were shot and killed in the line of duty. That’s down six percent from last year.
Haluksa says the national FOP has met with President Trump about concerns that some prosecutors are taking it easy on criminals.
You can find out more information on officers killed in the line of duty here: https://nleomf.org/preliminary-fatalities
