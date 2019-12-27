Cold Stone Creamery to soon open in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new creamery will soon open for ice cream lovers in Columbus.
A Cold Stone Creamery will open the shopping center at the corner of Veterans Parkway and Whittlesey Boulevard. The exact opening date has not been announced.
The nearest Cold Stone to Columbus is located in Newnan.
Cold Stone is known for its hand-crafted ice cream which is made daily in the store. Customers can choose from a variety of candy, cakes, fruits or nuts to be added to the ice cream.
