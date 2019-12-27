Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen near Cusseta Rd.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking the public for assistance locating a missing teen.
15-year-old Destiny Inglett was last seen near Cusseta Road on Dec. 21.
Destiny is 5’3” and weighs 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and blond hair. Destiny was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie with “Royal” on the front.
Anyone with information on Destiny’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
