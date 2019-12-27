Four Winds Restaurant, home of the Ranger Burger, reopening in Cusseta

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - The legendary Ranger Burger will soon return.
The Four Winds Restaurant in Cusseta, Georgia, off Highway 26 is reopening January 6.
The owners, who are also Army veterans, said the Ranger Burger will still be one pound of beef but will be a little different with four of the four-ounce patties, four slices of cheese, and bacon strips.
Actors such as Mel Gibson has eaten one. The burger is named for the elite warriors who train at Fort Benning.
Four Winds Restaurant is also hiring.
