Gloomy but Mild Weather Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thick cloud cover blankets the Chattahoochee Valley Friday morning and won’t budge much through the end of the weekend. Temperatures will still trend mild through Sunday too with highs hovering around the upper 60s and low 70s. A few isolated showers are possible here and there today and Saturday, but better rain coverage holds off until Sunday.
During the day Sunday, expect some scattered showers and thunderstorms at times before rain becomes more widespread during the overnight hours into early Monday morning. A low-end risk for severe weather exists then too, but any strong storms will be isolated.
A cold front will sweep through the Valley Monday following the storms Sunday night, putting us cooler again for the last couple of days of 2019. For your New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day plans, weather looks quiet and chilly with a nice dose of dry sunshine. Rain chances should hold off again until after New Year’s Day with showers possible by next Thursday. Still some uncertainty in the forecast though, so stay tuned for updates!
