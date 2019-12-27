12 murders in Muscogee Co. remain unsolved; police seek the public’s assistance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking the public for help providing closure to the families of murder victims.
According to police, 12 murder cases are still active, meaning there are 12 families left without answers and possibly 12 or more murderers on the streets. It’s also important to note Columbus police have solved more than two dozen death investigations.
Chongcha Dyer, Lisa Coleman, Grady Williams, Henderson Darrisaw, Garret McFarland, Kimberly Tarver, Jamad Humphrey, Orlando Carter, Jaleel Merritt, Eric Patterson, Albert Ford, and Devonte Owens make up the list of unsolved cases.
12 names represent 12 families waiting for answers.
“Somebody knows what happened. Not only the person who committed the murder but probably somebody else out there who saw something. So, if you see something, you need to say something,” Major J.D. Hawk said.
Videos are reminders of just some of the scenes where lives were lost in 2019. Hawk said out of the 12 unsolved cases right now, seven happened in December.
“The citizens of this city should not have to live with such attacks going on in our city," Hawk said. "The public will be better off with these kinds of individuals shooting weapons and spraying bullets all over the place off the street.”
A majority of 2019′s murders involved gunshot wounds. The homicide unit working the cases day in and day out is hoping to get the perpetrators off the streets and provide closure to the victim’s families.
“The homicide unit and our detectives take it personally," Hawk said. "Not being able to solve a case wears on a detective. They want to solve the case.”
Rain or shine, day or night, even on the holidays, detectives are working for their community trying to make it a better, safer place.
“I just don’t want the individuals responsible for this and what they’ve been doing to bring innocent people into this," Hawk said.
Police said even the smallest bit of information can break open a case and provide a family with answers.
If you think you know any information on any unsolved case, you can contact the homicide unit at 706-575-9296.
