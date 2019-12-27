Police investigating two Christmas night homicides in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two families in the Chattahoochee Valley are planning funerals after Christmas this year.
According to Phenix City police, 36-year-old Sidney Jones was shot multiple times at AJ’s Sports Bar and Grill. The bar is in the main lobby of the Phenix City Quality Inn on the 280 bypass.
Jones was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment. According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr., Jones was pronounced dead after midnight.
Police say 37-year-old Delewis Antwan Collier is a person of interest in this shooting.
A Quality Inn guest, Sybearria Paige, said she and her friend were on their way to the bar when the shooting happened. She said she decided to cut her trip short in order to protect her family.
“I’ve got my babies with me,” Paige said. “This other lady was in the front asking for her money back as well.”
Back in Columbus, just a few hours earlier on Christmas day, police said 20-year-old Devonte Owens was shot and killed at Parkway Place Apartments located on the corner of Farr and Old Cusseta roads. Police said they received several calls about the shooting.
Owens was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m., according to Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Charles Newton.
“Upon arrival, they had discovered that shots had been fired and a male subject was deceased on the scene,” said Maj. J.D. Hawk.
Buddy Bryan, Muscogee County Coroner, said, “It used to take six to eight hours to clear a scene. Now, it only takes three to four. This was quick. It shows how well our ID team is doing," said Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.
Hawk encourages the public to report any information regarding Owens’ case to the Columbus Homicide Unit. Columbus police have yet to confirm if a suspect is in custody.
You can report information on Jones’ case to the Phenix City police. We will continue to follow updates on both cases.
