Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Program raises $130K in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Program raised over 130,000 this year.
The red kettles that have been in locations around the Chattahoochee Valley are officially gone until the next holiday season. The Red Kettle Program runs from Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve to collect money for local programs.
The money will go toward providing meals, rental assistance, and more.
For anyone who did not get a chance to give back this year, the Salvation Army is always in need of volunteers.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.