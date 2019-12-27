Suspect arrested in Columbus on sodomy, computer pornography child exploitation charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested on multiple charges involving minors.
41-year-old Kersellius Horace was arrested Friday, December 27 and is charged with felony sodomy, three counts of computer pornography child exploitation, and two counts of computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention.
Details on Horace’s arrest and charges have not been released. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court Monday, December 30 at 9 a.m.
