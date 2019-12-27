Tips to prepare financially for the new year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - December is almost over and the new year starts in less than a week.
Here are three ways you can prepare for 2020. If your company offers a flexible spending account with your health benefits, you might want to check and see if you have any money left to spend.
Pharmacist Maggie Okeke said you will lose the leftover money from your account if you don’t use it before the end of the year.
“It’s a spendable account that values for only one year. If you don’t use it, you lose it,” said Okeke.
There are a few things you can do now to help increase the amount of money you can get back on your federal income taxes. You can prepare for the new year by donating some of your gently used items to local organizations like Goodwill. When you do that, you help out your community, you can declutter your home, and it can save you money during tax season.
When you donate to Goodwill, be sure to get a receipt from the donation attendant that you can use to claim a tax deduction for the items you gave away. Olisa Boden, the owner of Boden Tax Service, said there’s another thing you can do to ensure you get your refund back as soon as possible.
“Make sure all their IDs are up-to-date, make sure they have all of their children’s IDs and birth certificates and their social security cards and they’re corrected. Because we have a lot of problems with that when they come in,” said Boden.
Some of these suggestions can be time-consuming, but it can help you have a great start to your new year.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.