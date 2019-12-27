Warm & Wet at Times for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we head into Saturday and Sunday, highs will continue to run well above average with low to mid 70s in the forecast for both days. Isolated showers and mostly cloudy skies will be with us on Saturday, but look for more scattered showers (a higher coverage) as we go through Sunday. Sunday night and overnight into Monday will feature the best chance/coverage of rain and storms. We'll have to keep our eyes on a few storms that may have some pockets of gusty or damaging winds, but we don't expect severe weather on a widespread basis. We will clear out and cool down for Monday with afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s. For New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, we've made some forecast changes - removing rain completely from the forecast as we start the new year. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid to upper 50s - right about the average for late December and early January. Rain will return again to the forecast for the end of next week, but we'll keep an eye on the timing as we get closer. Have a great weekend!